Serie A and B, Champions league and Europa League

The new home of football and sport is on TimVision, the streaming platform that yesterday presented, for 2021-22, an unparalleled off erta thanks to the agreements signed with Dazn and Mediaset Infinity. In practice on the “creature” of Tim will be visible, paying 19.99 euros per month, all the races of Serie A and Serie B, 121 Champions League matches, the whole Europa League, the best of the Conference League in addition to the Spanish La Liga and the English FA Cup. In short, almost all the best of the world scene to which are added all the other sports contained in the package of Dazn (MotoGP, the NFL, lots of boxing and Indycar) and Eurosport (the three Grand Tours, tennis with Grand Slam tournaments, Serie A basketball, beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, winter sports, golf with the exclusives of the PGA Tour and the European Tour in addition to engines with the 24 hours of Le Mans). Thousands of hours of live events visible on any device and with any Internet connection. Not just with Tim’s.

TimVision, the complete package

Theoffer was presented yesterday in the presence of Cyrus Ferrara, in a studio in Rome, and bobo Vieri, connected from his home. Both are the protagonists of the TimVision commercial where Filippo also plays Inzaghi. A trio of exceptional testimonials to which the coach joined Left-handed, who sent a video message (Tim-Vision is a sponsor of the Italian national champion of Europe). In fact, those who subscribe to the subscription, will meet
their desire for football and sport given the high number of contents present every day. Except for the weeks when the championships will stop to give space to the National Teams, on TimVision there will be practically one game a day. The already very rich proposal of Dazn it will in fact be completed by the contents of Mediaset Infinity or 104 sfi de of Champions per season plus the 17 that will be available unencrypted on Canale 5, a broadcaster that has won for the next three years also at the Coppa Italia, until 2020-21 in the hands of the eyes.

