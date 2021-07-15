Serie A, from 2022/23 green uniforms are prohibited

Serie A has released the regulations for the playing uniforms of the 2021/22 season, which will be applied to the official competitions organized by the League. In Article 2, which deals with the colors that teams can use, a new rule emerges in paragraph 1: from the 2022/23 season, the green color in the game uniforms will be prohibited for players on the move.

The rule has been anticipated in the rules of this season, in order to allow the clubs to move accordingly: the uniforms for the following season are already starting to work during the current one. The reason is television nature: we want to avoid that the color of the uniforms is too similar to that of the field, confusing the viewer.

At the same time, the spectators at the stadium and the race officials they will enjoy a greater contrast between the uniforms and the playing field. Hence the decision of the Serie A League.

For the rest, if more than three colors are used, one must be clearly dominant on the surface of the shirt, shorts and socks, and the other colors clearly secondary. As for the socks, even if the secondary colors are two, one of them must be clearly dominant on the surface of the socks.