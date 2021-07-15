Sports

Serie B: the figc board excludes Chievo from the championship | News

The Football Association confirms the decision of Covisoc. Now we go to the Board of Guarantee of the Coni

After the rejection of Covisoc, the figc board has formalized the exclusion of Chievo from Serie B. The problem with the Revenue Agency for the installment of the debt it has not been properly arranged, without considering that the exposure of the club would be very substantial (20 million). For the sentence to become final there is still a third degree of judgment, the Board of Guarantee of the Coni. The final word will be on July 27.

Similar fate of the clivense club for 5 other clubs, which were denied the incition to Serie C: these are Carpi, Novara, Sambenedettese, Paganese and Casertana. Their appeal against Covisoc’s decision was also dismissed.

BALATA: “I’M A GUARANTOR”
“I am a guarantor. Chievo is a company that has an important history, now let’s see what they will support in the third degree of judgment”. So the president of the Serie B League, Mauro Balata on the rejection of the appeal of Chievo, by the FIGC. “I imagine that they will appeal but I have the feeling that there is a general problem: the legal system and the state system. The latter has been supplemented several times by a series of emergency rules also in tax matters. Now there will be a third body that will judge. “Incomplete documentation? I believe that there was a need to have documentary evidence on a right to proceed with payment with certain facilities and on the other hand there is a peremptory deadline which is that of June 28 “.

