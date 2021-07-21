Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello also happen to argue: the singer told what he learned from their discussion

Some famous love stories seem perfect seen from afar, but they too are not impervious to quarrels: word of Shawn Mendes!

The singer was talking about his biggest fear in the podcast Man Enough and told of a discussion with Camila Cabello to explain that the thing he fears most is to have the part of the villain in their relationship and that he is working to open up more and not stay on the defensive.

“I raised my voice with her And he said, ‘I don’t like it when you raise your voice, why are you doing that?’ and I immediately went on the defensive, saying, ‘I’m not raising my voice with you!’ But I was just raising it. said the 22-year-old artist – I heard her shrink and I thought, ‘Oh God, this is the worst thing.’ I’m terrified of being bad“.

Shawn Mendes – getty images

He then recounted that he and his girlfriend they started a “gigantic discussion“: “Maybe there is evil within me and I just have to accept its existence. That part of me is here, we have to work until he has overcome all the traumas and is fine. But I can’t avoid the fact that there’s a bit of darkness inside me and letting that darkness be there is a horrible feeling.“.

Loading... Advertisements

After a quarrel, there are those who are able to make peace immediately and those who instead he needs his time to process. Shawn Mendes is part of the second group, although he said he was working on it:

“I focused that discussion on my being bad and my fear and she comforted me. But then it took me 20 minutes when we were separated to read our books, to be able to come back to her and say, ‘I’m really sorry.’ I’m working on shortening that time“.

finally shared a pearl of wisdom, on the importance of breaking down walls in a relationship: “You think you’re vulnerable and instead you’re just defending yourself better“.







Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello became a couple in 2019, after being friends for many years. Accomplice in the birth of their love it had been the song “Señorita”. Crush play above to review the video.

ph: getty images





















