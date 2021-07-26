News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted together on the set of a music video in Los Angeles

30 March 2021




















In these hours are circulating shots that show Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set on the set of a music video in Los Angeles. It is not yet clear if the singer has only accompanied his sweetheart or if instead will take part she too to this new project.

Among the hypotheses could be a video clip for the next single from the last album of the Canadian artist “Wonder”, published in December 2020.

In recent days the couple has been the victim of a theft in the house. According to what was revealed by the site TMZ, the thieves allegedly sneaked in while Shawn and Camila were together in their home in Los Angeles. The ill-intentioned would run away stealing “only” the car of the singer.



