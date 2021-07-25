Shawn Mendes explained how Camila Cabello’s confidence in his body made him feel more comfortable with himself

Shawn Mendes has already told how Camila Cabello has changed it by positively influencing him in some aspects, for example by pushing him to keep closer contacts with family and friends, appeasing his stage anxiety or encouraging it to be true to the kind of music you want to make.

The Canadian has now added another detail in an interview with Gq, that is, that his girlfriend taught him to feel more comfortable in his body.

Before being with her, he felt the pressure to appear in dazzling form: “Sometimes I only slept three hours so I could wake up two hours before just to train“. A voice inside him said to him: “If you don’t train, you’ll lose fans“.

Speaking about the public and media scrutiny that the 23-year-old sometimes undergoes on her physique, Shawn Mendes explained that he noticed Camila’s reaction and took notes, learning not to be so strict with himself.

“She is so strong, so clear, so confident in her body and so articulate and empathetic about that of others, that it really changed the way I saw mine. It changed my life” said the 22-year-old.

Loading... Advertisements

He then realized that: “Sometimes it’s a better decision to sleep a little more, rather than lifting weights“.







Camila Cabello recently spoke about her relationship with Shawn Mendes, explaining that it is not perfect but that is why it is even more beautiful.

ph: getty images





















