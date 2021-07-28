Shawn Mendes revealed that he was “on the verge of ruining the relationship” with Camila Cabello

Every relationship can go through difficult times and it has also happened to the Shawmila.

Shawn Mendes revealed that he had been “on the verge of ruining the relationship” with Camila Cabello, because he didn’t want her to see him”weak” while he was struggling with anxiety.

If today you still see them together, it is because there was a happy ending: the singer fortunately managed to open up and the couple became even stronger by overcoming this episode.

“I spent a month where I couldn’t communicate with her because I was struggling with anxiety and I didn’t want her to see me weak – explained the 22-year-old in an interview on Apple Music – I was on the verge of ruining our relationship“.

“But then I made it to say, “Listen, I’m having trouble. It’s hard for me to even tell you.’ and everything started to grow and get stronger, the roots have consolidated. You look around and you think, ‘Oh cabbage.’ courage this is courage. This is strength“.

Shawn Mendes went on to say that he had discovered that loving and self-appreciation is the basis for building every healthy relationship: “You can’t be the best version of someone’s son, brother, boyfriend, or friend if you’re not constantly there for yourself, if you don’t look over your shoulder alone, if you don’t you control what’s in your heart, space and energy“.

So they allowed themselves: “Much more time for ourselves, which then led to having more space and time for us, if that makes sense“.

and the support of Camila Cabello inspired him: "It allows you to say that if you have to do something, you can do it for the right reasons and really have fun in the meantime".







Recently the Shawmila have adopted a new tender puppy together, called Tarzan.

