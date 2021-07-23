Shawn Mendes’ sweet wishes for Camila Cabello’s birthday















today Camila Cabello Celebrates 24 years!

They could not miss the wishes of Shawn Mendes, who posted a sweet tribute for his girlfriend’s birthday.

The 22-year-old posted a stunning photo of the singer, with him in the background filming with the camera.

The caption is to be dissolved: “Happy Birthday to the kinder, braver and beautiful person that I ever knew.”

“I love you every day more my life” wrote the artist of “Wonder”.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello became a couple in 2019, after being friends for many years.

The singer explained that it was in love with her for some time already before they got together and told the moment he discovered that his feelings were reciprocated.

Accomplice in the birth of their love it had been the song “Señorita”. Crush play to review the video:





Happy Birthday Camila Cabello!

