News

Shawn Mendes’ sweet wishes for Camila Cabello’s birthday

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements










3 March 2021



















today Camila Cabello Celebrates 24 years!

They could not miss the wishes of Shawn Mendes, who posted a sweet tribute for his girlfriend’s birthday.

The 22-year-old posted a stunning photo of the singer, with him in the background filming with the camera.

The caption is to be dissolved: “Happy Birthday to the kinder, braver and beautiful person that I ever knew.”

I love you every day more my life” wrote the artist of “Wonder”.

Loading...
Advertisements

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello became a couple in 2019, after being friends for many years.

The singer explained that it was in love with her for some time already before they got together and told the moment he discovered that his feelings were reciprocated.

Accomplice in the birth of their love it had been the song “Señorita”. Crush play to review the video:


Happy Birthday Camila Cabello!

ph: getty images











Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

614
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
466
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
450
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
447
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
424
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
419
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
412
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
380
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
333
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
276
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top