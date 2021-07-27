News

Shawn Mendes talked about Camila Cabello, saying it’s the first time he’s really in love

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements










20 November 2020




















Shawn Mendes was interviewed by Elton John on the pages of VMAN and opened up about his relationship with Camila Cabello.

The singer returned to the fact that he had passed part of the quarantine with his girlfriend and his family in Miami and how his life changed: “I started touring when I was 15, and suddenly, it had been seven years. Seven fantastic years, gone at lightning speed, then the pandemic hit and I I have my first real girlfriend – the first time I’m really in love – and I moved to Miami where, for the first time, I learned to cook and do laundry“.

At first I panicked. Then I started settling down and saying, ‘This is lovely, this is beautiful.’ I’ve been in a bubble for quite some time, where I was afraid to talk about things that I’m really passionate about. When I was able to sit down and let my world stop spinning, that stillness made me realize that, when it comes to affairs of the heart, you don’t have to be an expert… I started a diary where I write my thoughts. Here’s how Wonder got there“.

The 22-year-old explained that they are together “for almost a year and a half. But we’ve known each other for about six, seven years.“.

Elton John pointed out to him that it appears that Camila Cabello has “a calming influence” about him and Shawn Mendes said there’s more: “A lot. But you know what most of all? I don’t know if it’s my thing or a men’s thing but for seven years I was on such a fast path with blinkers on and I didn’t keep in touch with my family and friends. But when I landed with Camila, immediately she had her family around. She is all family and friends and made me think: ‘Oh, I should call my mom.’ I started to get back in touch, reconnecting the connections that I felt far away“.

I felt a little lonely out there and she changed this for me“.

Loading...
Advertisements

via GIPHY

In the same interview, Shawn Mendes talked about how it was born and what does the collaboration with Justin Bieber “Monster” mean: go here to read what he said!



ph: getty images











Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

716
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
560
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
544
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
536
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
504
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
490
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
457
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
440
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
379
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
315
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top