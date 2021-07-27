Shawn Mendes talked about Camila Cabello, saying it’s the first time he’s really in love

Shawn Mendes was interviewed by Elton John on the pages of VMAN and opened up about his relationship with Camila Cabello.

The singer returned to the fact that he had passed part of the quarantine with his girlfriend and his family in Miami and how his life changed: “I started touring when I was 15, and suddenly, it had been seven years. Seven fantastic years, gone at lightning speed, then the pandemic hit and I I have my first real girlfriend – the first time I’m really in love – and I moved to Miami where, for the first time, I learned to cook and do laundry“.

“At first I panicked. Then I started settling down and saying, ‘This is lovely, this is beautiful.’ I’ve been in a bubble for quite some time, where I was afraid to talk about things that I’m really passionate about. When I was able to sit down and let my world stop spinning, that stillness made me realize that, when it comes to affairs of the heart, you don’t have to be an expert… I started a diary where I write my thoughts. Here’s how Wonder got there“.

The 22-year-old explained that they are together “for almost a year and a half. But we’ve known each other for about six, seven years.“.

Elton John pointed out to him that it appears that Camila Cabello has “a calming influence” about him and Shawn Mendes said there’s more: “A lot. But you know what most of all? I don’t know if it’s my thing or a men’s thing but for seven years I was on such a fast path with blinkers on and I didn’t keep in touch with my family and friends. But when I landed with Camila, immediately she had her family around. She is all family and friends and made me think: ‘Oh, I should call my mom.’ I started to get back in touch, reconnecting the connections that I felt far away“.

“I felt a little lonely out there and she changed this for me“.

