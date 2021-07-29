News

Shawn Mendes told how he and Camila Cabello got even closer during quarantine

5 October 2020




















After confirmation that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are still a couple (in recent months rumors had been filmed because they had not been seen together for a while”), the Canadian made it known that not only are they together but that they are more united than ever.

The 22-year-old told the radio SiriusXM how his girlfriend was among the first to listen to his latest work “Wonder“, as they passed by quarantine in Miami last spring.

She was one of the first to hear it. Camila was part of the whole process. It’s funny because it was a time when she did her thing and I did mine and we were together. But, even working separately, the quarantine has brought us closer and now we have become one, even if we are doing our own thing“.

It’s interesting how the dynamic changes especially when your girlfriend is an author, a musician and it’s amazing – continued Shawn Mendes – I don’t know if it will be in the credits of the album but it should be there because no one else at that time gave me more advice and encouraged me more to stay true to the way I felt I wanted to make music“.

In short, Camila Cabello is her number one fan: “He really supported this album, I remember when I started throwing down a lot of the concepts, I felt a little intimidated. She told me to continue, to move forward. And every now and then he reminded me: ‘Hey, this thing you’re working on is great. It will make people feel very special. Don’t stop, don’t stop.’ This energy really helped me“.

Shawn Mendes also spoke of their “zombie walk“: in the quarantine in Miami, every now and then they had been immortalized by the paparazzi during walks.

since in one of these videos they walked very slowly, (you can see it on Twitter), some had begun to make fun of them by comparing them to zombies claiming that they walked like this to allow photographers to take better shots.

In fact the reason is serious and you can easily relate: “There’s this video where Camila and I are walking very slowly. We almost look like zombies from The Walking Dead. And everyone said, ‘What’s happening to him?’ At that moment we were just overwhelmed by what was happening in the world. It was a hard, scary time for everyone. And we said to ourselves, ‘Let’s walk slowly, meditate and reassure ourselves.’



In the same interview, Shawn Mendes explained the meaning of “Wonder”: go here to read what he said!

