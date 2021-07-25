Shawn Mendes took Camila Cabello for a walk to her hometown

Shawn Mendes is showing his Pickering – the Canadian city where he grew up – at Camila Cabello.

If during the last summer we had often seen them walking around Miamiwhere they had spent some time together with the singer’s family, now it’s time to change.

The artist of “Wonder” has in fact brought his girlfriend home to his for Christmas and, after respecting the 14 days of quarantine, they went out to get some air.

The paparazzi photographed them while they walk around the town on the outskirts of Toronto, well covered to protect against the cold. You can see the photos here on the website of the Daily Mail.







Loading... Advertisements

Some time ago Shawn Mendes had told of can’t wait to be in Canada from his family: “I’m dying. This time is the time I’m most excited to return to Canada“.

With them the Shawmila also brought the new tarzan puppy as you can see in this tender video:



ph: getty images





















