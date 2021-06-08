She sings in her ear, Kylie Jenner to Stassie and they model in a swimsuit

In our lives, there is always a person who adapts excellently to us and in this case, Kylie Jenner has found her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou with whom she spent a lot of time in the last 24 hours and they attended an elegant event together.

On this occasion, we will address some videos placed in the stories of the younger sister of the Kardashian Clan – Jenner, one in which she appears with her friend singing in her ear and the two modelings in a swimsuit.

The images were highly attractive for those users who enjoy the model who does not stop uploading pieces of content so that she can continue enjoying her entertainment, sharing a bit of her life and also the beautiful moments she is spending with her friend.

In the video, you can see how they love each other so much besides that “Stassie” sends kisses both to her and to the public of the famous who is this very aware.

In addition to uploading this cute and flirty video, she also uploaded a new photograph in which she appears in a colorful bra that made her charms stand out brilliantly and look practically perfect as ever.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THEIR FLIRTY VIDEO TOGETHER

Her publication achieved more than 6,600,000 likes in only six hours, so we can appreciate the great potential it has and the great attention it has on the Internet.

In addition, the young woman also took the opportunity to share some images of her products from her own brand Kylie Skin and is also preparing a new surprise for Karely Cosmetics in what has been her official Instagram account.

The renowned businesswoman is concerned about the well-being of her loyal consumers, as she is aware that after the age of 35, the loss of hyaluronic acid will be more noticeable in the skin, which is the organ that stores most of this protein, that is why it is good to incorporate it as a supplement to our diet or in our skincare routine.