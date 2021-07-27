She treated me during divorce

Angelina Jolie in a recent interview said that: “Playing characters who have gone through complicated moments is certainly a healing experience. Only if you break so much and then get up can you understand them.” The actress who says she is “better off after difficult years” is ready to give battle in court to ex-husband Brad Pitt to prove that the actor “is a violent man”. In May, his latest film, “Those Who Wish Me Dead”, is coming out.

The performance in “Those Who Wish Me Dead” – a Warner Bros. drama film due out in May – must have ignited old memories in the mind of Angelina Jolie. Memories that smack of violence, abuse and post traumatic stress. The Daily Mirror in fact reports that the actress in a recent interview said: “Playing a destroyed person as Hannah Faber (the character of the film, ed) was curative during the divorce” with the actor Brad Pitt (recently host of the Oscars 2021).

Angelina Jolie’s latest statements

The timing of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, in which Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie they conquered the world, they are now a distant memory. The beautiful film lara Croft has stated that with the interpretation of Hannah Faber she managed to connect with you Same and also to face his personal problems. Referring to the film and his role, he said: “Playing characters who have gone through complicated moments and then find their way has always been liked. This film was a very healing experience for me. Only if you break so much and then get up can you understand how interpret the part. Hannah Faber as “a person destroyed by guilt“, which fights post traumatic stress disorder and that blames you for a tragedy that occurred at work. The actress seems to refer covertly to her private life and her divorce from Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie in 2019 on the red carpet of “Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil”

The actress frees herself in “Those Who Wish Me Dead”

Already last month, Jolie told British Vogue about her relationship with the actor: “The last few years have been pretty tough. I focused on healing our family. He’s slowly coming back to life again.” The actress will return to the cinema in May with the new film “Those Who Wish Me Dead” but told Entertainment Weekly that she had to pause her career as a director (in 2017 she was the director of “They first killed my father”) because at the moment “some circumstances do not make it possible“.

in Those Who Wish Me Dead the actress plays Hannah Faber, a Montana firefighter who is traumatized by the death of some colleagues while they were under her responsibility. When he is a lookout in a tower, instead of flames, he sees a traumatized twelve-year-old hunted by two assassins who want him dead, so that he does not go to court as a witness to a murder. Hannah decides to help him stay alive.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2015 to the premier of “By the Sea”.

Angelina Jolie returns to court against Brad Pitt

The actress, who stated that she identified herself with the part, last year revealed: “I separated for the sake of my children“. And just now that she wants to take her life back in hand, she seems to be intent on waging war on the former in court. According to the American media, in fact, in the context of the proceedings that will probably mark the end of the legal battle between the two, the plaintiff’s lawyers have filed a document according to which Jolie clarifies that she is willing to offer “supporting evidence” of the alleged domestic violence of the actor. The woman would have said she was ready to offer the his testimony and that of his children. The most beautiful former couple in Hollywood she had announced her separation in 2016, two years after her wedding. In April 2019, the court legally returned the two actors to single status, and the actress returned to using Jolie as her last name. But the divorce case has not yet ended: at stake remain the custody of the couple’s 6 children (3 natural and 3 adopted) and the division of the patrimony.

The actor denies the accusations of violence

Brad Pitt denies allegations of violence. According to a source close to the actor who spoke to Page Six a few weeks ago: “Pitt has heartbroken that Angelina followed this path, after their marriage a lot of emotions remained. He took responsibility for his actions, admitted his past problems and stopped drinking. The wedding was very passionate and sometimes toxic, as all couples quarreled, but they also shared many good times. Brad feels like he’s increasingly isolated from his children and is devastated by them.”