Shooting at a Rap Concert in Miami: 2 Dead and 25 Injured

Two people died and about 25 were injured in a shooting, which took place between Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 May , outside a club north of Miami. According to reports from the Miami Herald, three of the injured are in critical condition.

The shooting would have started in the early hours of Sunday, May 30, at the El Mula Banquet Hall, in the northwest of Miami. Here was holding the launch of ABMG Spitta’s album Round of Applause: Book of Spitta Vol. 1. According to police reports, three people got out of an SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside the club.

“These are cold-blooded killers who fired indiscriminately on the crowd and we will seek justice.” To say it through Twitter is Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III, chief of police. “ This is a despicable act of gun violence. A cowardly act. This kind of violence must stop. Every weekend is the same story, ”Ramirez told the Miami Herald.

“We mourn the loss of the two victims and we are praying that the more than 20 injured people are better off. We are working with local authorities to arrest the perpetrators. Justice must be quick and severe ». To say, on Twitter, is the governor Ron DeSantis.

Memorial Day weekend was marked by several acts of violence. In the late afternoon on Friday, dozens of shots were fired outside a rally in the Wynwood area of ​​Miami. The shooting resulted in one death and six injuries.