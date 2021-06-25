Show off Your Mia Khalifa Figure With a Fitted Pink Dress

The model and businesswoman Mia Khalifa shared a video where she appears looking very flirtatious in a long pink dress

For the Lebanese model and actress Mia Khalifa, showing off her figure is currently something of the most natural and especially flirtatious, she recently shared a video where she appears posing in a pink dress.

This publication was made by a beautiful celebrity through her Instagram account through her stories, it was shared six hours ago.

Mia Khalifa is posing in a photographic studio, the background behind and below her is gray, immediately you can see part of the technical team that is taking the photos.

For the flirty model and former 18-year-old entertainment film actress, becoming a model was pretty easy, posing in front of a camera has always been comfortable for Khalifa.

This beauty from Beirut, Lebanon is lying on the floor, wearing this beautiful bubblegum pink dress with short sleeves, on top, it has a little twill.

Apparently, this garment that he is wearing is quite long, because when recording part of his feet we see the fabric still a little far from his feet, which by the way cannot be seen if he is wearing shoes or not.