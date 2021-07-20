News

#SilhouetteChallenge, from Cardi B to Iggy Azalea the challenge goes crazy

Posted on
The #SilhouetteChallenge on TikTok has definitely taken off in recent weeks. Everyone from Tiffany Haddish and Common to Cardi B posted a video with the challenge going viral on the platform. The artists have thus transformed their pajamas into something very sexy on the notes of Streets by Doja Cat.

The song, among other things, has climbed the Billboard Hot 100, reaching the #25 of the chart, thanks to its use in the #SilhouetteChallenge. Doja Cat herself released a video in which she follows the trend last February 5, but using the song Put Your Head of My Shoulder by Paul Anka.

Here are some of the artists who decided to make the #SilhouetteChallenge on TikTok.

Normans

“I’ve never posted this challenge,” the singer told her fans, posting a few months after the video of the Challenge, which took off recently.

Cardi B, #SilhouetteChallenge with bloopers

Cardi not only posted his version, but also some bloopers and outtakes.

Tiffany Haddish and Common

Tiffany Haddish and Common enjoyed making a couple’s #SilhouetteChallenge on Instagram.

The #SilhouetteChallenge of Iggy Azalea

Would you be surprised if we told you that Iggy Azalea has abandoned her leather shirt to strut her high heels for her sensual version of the #SihouetteChallenge on TikTok?

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor, surprisingly, made the challenge on TikTok a real “family affair”.


