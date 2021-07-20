Sneakers and sportswear by Reebok by Cardi B

After redesigning the iconic Club C sneakers, Cardi B was involved by Reebok to create a line of sportswear inspired by the 90s “I’m so excited about this debut. So I took part in the project that I literally tried every single piece to make sure it was perfect for any woman” – said the singer – “No matter what the body shape or size, I want women to feel safe from head to toe.” The Summertime Fine Collection, complete with the success of the Cardi B Club C, will be launched on April 23.

The whole line is characterized by a seal, Cardi approved: tested and approved by the well-known artist who took care of every detail to represent his volcanic and irreverent personality. “I am very proud to announce my first clothing line created together with Reebok” – Go on – “This collection offers every woman the chance to feel sexier and more confident. The silhouettes of the collection embrace the curves enhancing anyone who wears them.”

Reebok for modern women

One of the highlights of this collection is the choice of fabrics, their workmanship and the study of design: Cardi B has not only satisfied the aesthetics, a 90s métissage between bold colors and shapes that best expresses the style of the rapper, but has also been punctual in the rendering of the product. Summertime Fine Collection represents the freedom of movement of women and to express themselves (garments are available from sizes 2XS up to 4XL), a proposal devoted to inclusivity.

Cardi B &Reebok, “Mommy & Me”

From May 13 will be available the drop “Mommy &Me” dedicated to an exclusive edition of sneakers Club C Cardi: teal or rose gold monochromatic look, representing the very strong bond that unites Cardi to his daughter Kulture.

Rose gold is a shade also known as the metal of love: bright and feminine, but also strong and resistant, just like the bond between mother and daughter.

The teal color recalls the Aquamarine stone which is a symbol of purity, calm and relaxation: three words that Cardi uses to describe her being a mother. Aquamarine also promotes a feeling of well-being and relaxation, and represents how Cardi feels since Kulture became part of her life.