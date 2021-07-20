No more Alex (Rodriguez) and with Ben (Affleck) back next door. Jennifer Lopez has never been so happy. And he wanted us to let everyone know in an interview granted to the Apple Music program The Ebro Show. There J.Lo spoke for the first time about the end of the relationship with Alex Rodriguez, implying that the flashback with Ben Affleck (never explicitly mentioned) giving emotions which he had now forgotten.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who had long planned the wedding (for her it would have been the number four) announced the end of their story last April. In a joint statement with a calm tone, the two said they had realized “that we work better as best friends».

Now the Puerto Rican-born star has told Ebro Darden that the path that led her to separate after five years by Rodriguez it was long, and it started when you decided to do an exercise in reflection and introspection: “It was a moment for me and for no one else, I realized that I had to feel good for myself and that happiness only starts with me». But to achieve happiness it was also necessary to suffer a little: «Sometimes you have to change direction. Although it can be painful for you and strange for others. It’s just about who you are and what suits you the most.”

In Jennifer’s life, the desire for renewal prevailed. A need also underlined by the title of his last piece: Change the Step. It is in this phase of “rebirth” that it is inserted love suddenly resurfaced with Ben Affleck, to whom Jennifer had been linked from 2002 to 2004. In the interview she never expressly mentions it, but it is clear that she thinks of Ben when he says: “When you come to a new awareness, incredible things happen to you, which you did not imagine could happen to you anymore. And I I’m living this moment right now. I want everyone to know one thing: this is the best time of my life».

