“sorry if I pretended to be well”

He has long recited a script, but now the time has come to drop the mask and show who he really is, even in his own frailties. Britney Spears it has apparently really changed, after the deposition in court against the guardianship of the father. Intervened on Instagram, wrote to fans to feel sorry for having pretended to have been fine in the last two years. In reality – he continued – he tried embarrassment to the idea of sharing what happened to her.

Britney Spears: the confession to the fans

At the Supreme Court in Los Angeles, Britney Spears, 39, testified in the long legal battle between her and her father figure. In connection, the pop star revealed that she had been forced to work against the will. The “master father” – he added – prevented her from convolare to convolare to wedding or to remove the contraceptive to have another child.

In force for 13 years, the legal protection has attributed to the father, Jamie Spears, a trust company and an authorised conservator, the management his property, career, medical treatment and other aspects of privacy.

Loading... Advertisements

In the message uploaded to Instagram, Britney Spears wanted to shed light on the situation. The optimistic posts shared on social media have given millions of admirers thewrong impression.

The interpreter of Oops!… I Did It Again and … Baby One More Time wrote that he wanted to reveal to followers a little secret. From the images published his life seemed perfect. Although it is absolutely not so, pretending it really has it Helped.

To accompany the post an image of a little girl with a lot of maximum note of Albert Einstein on fairy tales. As explained by the singer herself, Instagram gives her a hand to vent in an interesting way and to share its presence and its existence. Contributes to feel important, despite the period crossed. And – we read – it worked.

Read also John Holmes: the origins of the dissolute life of the porn actor accused of murder and died of AIDS