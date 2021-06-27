Download

Spyro Reignited Trilogy PC Game Download Full Version

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is a collection of enhanced versions of three 3D platform games (Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Rip to’s Rage! And Spyro: Year of the Dragon), which were originally released in 1998-2000 on the first console. PlayStation. The hero of the games is the charming purple nipple Spyro. The well-known studio Insomniac Games (creators of Ratchet & Clank and Sunset Overdrive) was in charge of creating the original titles. Toys For Bob took it upon himself to prepare very up-to-date graphics. Download Spyro Reignited Trilogy PC

Spyro Reignited Trilogy Plot

The games included in the Spyro Reignited Trilogy collection is set in a fun fantasy world (in fact, two worlds: Artisan and Avalar) and tell the adventures of the title Spyro: a little purple dragon with a brave heart who saves his friends from various oppressions and faces dangerous wizards. and witches

Spyro Reignited Trilogy Mechanics

The games included in Spyro Reignited Trilogy are classic 3D platformers, and in the literal sense of the word, because we are dealing with remakes of games that in the 90s contributed to the formation of the genre. The gameplay consists of passing later levels, which requires skillful jumps, fighting against enemies (we can breathe fire, among others), and solving sporadic and simple logical challenges. During the game, we also collect collectibles and perform tasks for independent heroes, and finding and doing everything sometimes results in unlocking special prizes (for example, an additional level and a royal ending).

Each later part of the cycle enriches the game with new elements. In Spyro 2: Rip to’s Rage! our pacifier acquires swimming and climbing skills. In Spyro: Year of the Dragon, players gain control over other heroes with different characters and sets of skills, such as Sheila the Kangaroo, Bentley the Yeti, the monkey Agent 9, and ping uino Sergeant Lot.

It is also worth noting that the developers of the Toys For Bob studio designed the control completely from scratch, thanks to which the games are compatible, among others. two analog knobs, non – standard princ IP ios of the XX and XXI century.

Title: Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Genre: Adventure
Languages: ENG / ES / MULTi

Spyro Reignited Trilogy minimum requirements:

  • Operating system: Windows 7 (64-bit)
  • Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300
  • Memory: 4GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (2GB) | AMD Radeon HD 7850 (2GB)
  • DirectX: Version 9.0
  • Storage: 40 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Spyro Reignited Trilogy Recommended Requirements :

  • Operating system: Windows 7 (64-bit)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD FX-8350
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (2GB) | AMD Radeon RX 480
  • DirectX: Version 9.0
  • Storage: 40 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

How to download Spryro Reignited Trilogy PC:

  1. Press the download button
  2. Go through the download setup process
  3. Complete a task to get the password
  4. Download, install the game, and play!

