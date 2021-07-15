Square Enix Has a Blueprint for a Sequel to Final Fantasy X – FF X-3

Fans of Final Fantasy X may see a sequel to the iconic RPG – the odds are “over one percent,” as original designer Tetsuya Nomura noted.

" We have a synopsis for X-3 from Kazushige Nojima himself [original writer]. While it is in the box, but the story has already been invented . "

However, it is impossible to take on FF X-3 until the release of all parts of the Final Fantasy VII remake, since Square Enix simply does not have enough people to produce so many games in the series – certain priorities must be set.

The publisher is currently working on at least four Final Fantasy games – XVI, a sequel to the VII remake, further expansions for XIV, and an experimental Stranger of Paradise from the creators of Nioh.