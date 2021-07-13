Games

Square Enix Makes a Game Based on The "Fullmetal Alchemist"

The company Square Enix has announced a new project. It is called Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile and is based on Hiromu Arakawa’s cult manga Fullmetal Alchemist .

The game is coming to iOS and Android, but it is not yet known when.

The announcement is timed to coincide with the twentieth anniversary of Fullmetal Alchemist: the first issue of the manga was published in Shonen Gangan magazine, owned by Square Enix, in August 2001. Based on the manga, two animated series and two full-length sequels were filmed.

Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile is far from the first gamification of a story about two brothers-alchemists. Games based on the theme were released by Square Enix,  Bandai Namco, and  Funimation Entertainment. Some of them came out in the West, notably Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Fullmetal Alchemist Trading Card Game.

The world of “Fullmetal Alchemist” reminds us of the times of the Great Industrial Revolution, but in addition, there is an official, scientifically based magic – alchemy.

The main characters of the manga tried to perform a forbidden ritual in order to resurrect their mother. As a result, the elder brother lost an arm and a leg, and only a soul sealed to armor remained of the younger brother. To return the bodies, the brothers must find the Philosopher’s Stone, but a terrible mystery is connected with its creation.

