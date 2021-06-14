Stalker 2 has got a release date and it looks amazing

As part of the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase, a first gameplay trailer for the apocalyptic open-world title Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl was shown. We also finally know when the game will be released. “Stalker 2” will be available on April 28, 2022, exclusively for Xbox Series X / S and the PC. Players with a different console will not be able to play the title for now.

Stalker 2: First gameplay trailer released

The first gameplay trailer that has so far been released for “Stalker 2” shows us various locations from the open world, in which the atmosphere of the predecessor seems to be well captured. You can throw screws to trigger dangerous anomalies to clear the way to valuable artifacts. The video also shows that weapons can be customized. We have included the gameplay trailer below these lines.