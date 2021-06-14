Games

Stalker 2 has got a release date and it looks amazing

Posted on
© GSC Game World

As part of the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase, a first gameplay trailer for the apocalyptic open-world title Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl was shown. We also finally know when the game will be released. “Stalker 2” will be available on April 28, 2022, exclusively for Xbox Series X / S and the PC. Players with a different console will not be able to play the title for now.

Stalker 2: First gameplay trailer released

The first gameplay trailer that has so far been released for “Stalker 2” shows us various locations from the open world, in which the atmosphere of the predecessor seems to be well captured. You can throw screws to trigger dangerous anomalies to clear the way to valuable artifacts. The video also shows that weapons can be customized. We have included the gameplay trailer below these lines.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

258
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
139
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
128
Celebrity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce the birth of their daughter
115
News

Shooting at a Rap Concert in Miami: 2 Dead and 25 Injured
81
Entertainment

Will Cardi B Have a Big Role at SummerSlam?
76
News

Rúben Dias Voted Best Player in the Premier League, Guardiola Best Coach
73
Entertainment

Fashion Haircuts Summer 2021: The ‘One Length Cut’ by Angelina Jolie
68
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
58
News

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Neymar Scorer and Decisive Assist With Brazil
52
Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown: Age, Private Life and Films of the Actress
To Top