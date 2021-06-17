Star Trek: Picard Trailer Confirms Return of Q and Seven of Nine in Season 2

Paramount and CBS have released another trailer for the second season of the new hit series Star Trek: Picard for the traditional Captain Picard Day. With the ominous words “! Broken Time has been” is Jean-Luc Picard in the many new scenes not only the first time his legendary opponent of the cult series “Star Trek: The Next Generation” over, the mighty Q.

A little more will be revealed about his fate after the dramatic finale of the first season and brings back another popular character from the “Star Trek” franchise with Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan). However, Picard, his team, and Seven seem to find themselves in an alternate timeline that never became a reality.

At the same time, the new preview trailer makes it clear once again: The second season of “Star Trek: Picard” will not start before next year on CBS and in this country on Amazon Prime Video.

Riker, Data, and other Star Trek returnees confirmed

The second season of Picard, much to the delight of fans, not only promises a return of Q. from the cult series “Star Trek: The Next Generation”. Data (Brent Spiner), Counselor Troi (Marina Sirtis), and Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes), who already played in the first season, are also back.

Fans can also look forward to seeing Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan in season 2. The actress was invited to join the series by Patrick Stewart on her own talk show. The cast also includes Laris (Orla Brady), Cristóbal Rios (Santiago Cabrera), Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill), Soji (Isa Briones), Raffi musicians (Michelle Hurd) and Elnor (Evan Evagora).

Meanwhile, the “Star Trek” universe is growing with the comedy series “Lower Decks”, the newcomers “Star Trek: Prodigy” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” with Captain Pike and the USS Enterprise as well as another season of “Star Trek: Discovery “in 2022. Here you can see the first teaser trailer for Picard season 2 again: