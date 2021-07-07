Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PC Game Download Full Version

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a spectacular action production, which took place in the Star Wars universe just after the events presented in the third episode of the series. Respawn Entertainment studio (Apex Legends, Titanfall series) and Electronic Arts are responsible for the preparation of the title. The title is the third major project related to the George Lucas brand, which was created after EA bought the exclusive rights to the production of Star Wars games on the title. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order download for PC.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Plot

The story featured in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order takes place shortly after the events featured in the third episode of the star saga. Players take on the role of a young Cala Kestis, a former Padawan, who must hide his past from the soldiers of the Galactic Empire, efficiently executing the order of the 66th Emperor Palpatine, ordering the death of all Jedi knights.

Trying not to attract attention, Cal travels to the Outer Rim, to the planet Bracca, where he finds a job at the junk guild, which dismantles the Republic ships used during the Clone Wars. He soon, however, must escape again when an Imperial Inquisitor, searching for the Jedi scattered throughout the galaxy, finds a trace of him. On his way, however, he will encounter unexpected allies, including a new mentor named Cere, as well as a loyal droid BD-1.

Star Wars Jedi: Mechanical Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is an action-adventure game in which we observe the fun from a third-person perspective. The game model combines many familiar elements from other productions of the genre. During the game, we use, among others, a complex combat system using a lightsaber. This universe-specific weapon is changing and evolving with the hero. During duels, players can also create their own attack combinations, as well as use various Jedi abilities. However, it is not always advisable to attract attention; sometimes it is better to use silent methods to eliminate opponents or to avoid confrontations. The elements of the platform also play an important role. Thanks to the Force we can, for example, run on walls or perform extremely high jumps.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Download PC

Title: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Genre: Action / TPS

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 (64-bit)

Processor : (AMD) FX-6100 / (Intel) i3-3220 or equivalent

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics Card: (AMD) Radeon HD 7750 / (NVIDIA) GeForce GTX 650 or equivalent

DirectX : 11

Hard Drive: 55 GB of free space

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 (64-bit)

Processor : (AMD) Ryzen 7 1700 / (Intel) i7-6700K or equivalent

Memory : 16GB RAM

Graphics Card: (AMD) RX Vega 56 / (NVIDIA) GTX 1070 or equivalent

DirectX : 11

Hard Drive: 55 GB of free space

