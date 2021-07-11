Star Wars Open Worlds: Star Wars Coming to Fallout: New Vegas

A group of mostly two enthusiasts is working on an unusual custom mod for Fallout: New Vegas.

The Star Wars Open Worlds mod adds the realities and plots of Star Wars to the game.

Mod players will find themselves in a distant galaxy as a slave. And we have to try to escape against the backdrop of global events: the newly founded galactic empire begins to gain strength.

Loading... Advertisements

The game will be available for free exploration of twelve planets with sets of missions. Players will be able to choose one of four paths, and the development of the story, the available companions, and the outcome of the journey depend on this choice. But there will be no transport and flights due to the limitations of the game.

So far, development is at an early stage, and the authors are not ready to present at least some playable version. But they showed what they can do in the first trailer. And you can follow the process through Discord groups.