Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Who is Cad Bane Bounty Hunter?

A lot is going on in the 7th episode of the Star Wars The Bad Batch animation series because clone unit 99 is once again in a tricky position. This becomes even more hopeless when, to make matters worse, an old friend enters the battlefield: Cad Bane. But who is the notorious bounty hunter?

Before The Bad Batch: Cad Bane in The Clone Wars

For the first time, Cad Bane appeared in the 22nd episode of the 1st season of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”. In it, he and his allies took several Republican senators hostage, including Anakin Skywalker’s wife Padmé Amidala. Although several clone warriors were ultimately able to capture Bane, they failed to take the enemy into custody, whereupon he was able to flee.

After the Battle of Geonosis, in which Jango Fett was killed and which marked the beginning of the Clone Wars, Cad Bane earned a reputation as the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy. Over time, he took on numerous orders and worked for various clients, for example, Count Dooku or the Hutten clan. During his missions, he also got into clashes with various Jedi.

In the course of the Clone Wars, he fought against Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the young Padawan Ahsoka Tano. Although he had no sense of the power himself, he learned something new with every encounter and showed himself to be an equal opponent to the Jedi. Due to his numerous actions, the Republic could no longer ignore him at some point and placed a bounty of 500,000 credits on Cad Bane. Over the years he was able to build his reputation even against competitors like Boba Fett.

During his battles, the cold-blooded bounty hunter was able to rely not only on his tactical instinct but especially on his extensive arsenal of weapons. He is an excellent marksman with his blaster pistols, but otherwise also used explosive charges, stunning handcuffs, or a flamethrower in the fight against his enemies. Over time, he specialized mainly in the fight against Jedi, as he was usually well rewarded for these assignments and he wanted to prove himself in these clashes.

Meanwhile, it is unclear what happened to him in the final phase of the Clone Wars. It is conceivable that he would also devote himself to various assignments during this time and follow the collapse of the Galactic Republic and the subsequent rise of the Galactic Empire from afar. But now Cad Bane is back!

Cad Bane in Star Wars: The Bad Batch

In the 7th episode of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” the notorious bounty hunter Cad Bane is celebrating his big comeback. As we learn later in this episode, he was hired by the Kaminoans to capture the young Omega and bring him back to Kamino. After his colleague Fennec Shand had failed on this job, the experienced warrior is now bringing it to a close.

Accordingly, Cad Bane is quite a big name in the galaxy far, far away, and one that will surely stay with us for some time to come in “Star Wars: The Bad Batch”. How Hunter & Co. wants to free their little friend from the clutches of the bounty hunter, we can always follow on Fridays at 9 a.m. exclusively at Disney Plus.