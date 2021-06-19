Star Wars: Visions – Anime franchise news should be coming soon

As is well known, Lucasfilm announced several new Star Wars projects during “The Walt Disney Company Investor Day 2020”. In addition to The High Republic series The Acolyte, this also included the anime production Star Wars: Visions. New information on the latter is to be announced soon.

Star Wars: Visions – Sneak Preview at Anime Expo Lite

Lucasfilm announced this personally on the official “Star Wars” website. It states that the upcoming anime anthology project will be represented with its own 30-minute panel at the upcoming Anime Expo Lite. The digital trade fair will take place from July 3rd to 4th, 2021. A sneak preview will be presented there, which will be accompanied by several guests of honor.

These include Jacqui Lopez, James Waugh, and Josh Rimes, who are executive producers on “Star Wars: Visions”. In addition, co-executive producer Justin Leach and producer Kanako Shirasaki from the anime studio Qubic Pictures (“Eden”) will also be present to provide an insight into the production.

Get a sneak peek of the upcoming animated anthology Star Wars: Visions during an online panel at Anime Expo Lite this July: https://t.co/vuHuKcpxis pic.twitter.com/jMGdrMWAPx — Star Wars (@starwars) June 16, 2021

At the moment, information on “Star Wars: Visions” is still rare. When the project was announced, it was only said that it would be a short film anthology that would be produced in cooperation with “the world’s best Japanese anime creators”. Exactly which anime studios Lucasfilm will work with was not stated.

In the past, Lucasfilm has worked with the Tokyo-based anime studio Polygon Pictures (“Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy”) on “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Resistance”. The studio may also be involved in Lucasfilm’s first anime project. “Star Wars: Visions” is slated to launch exclusively on Disney Plus in 2021.