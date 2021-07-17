News

storm over adoption in the new documentary

Angelina Jolie adopted son

A forthcoming documentary will highlight potentially unethical practices used in child adoptions in Cambodia. The case of the child of Angelina Jolie, Maddox. The accusation, already rejected in the past by the actress, reports that the child “may have been stolen by his family of origin“.

Angelina Jolie, the new fuss over the adoption of her son Maddox

A new storm seems to be about to hit Angelina Jolie who has recently obtained shared custody of the children with Pitt, Brad. Just the son Maddox who had sided with his mother, could be the focus of the new investigation set in motion by a documentary. Jolie, in fact, adopted Maddox in Cambodia in 2002 with the help of adoption agent Lauryn Galindo. The agent was later jailed in 2004 on charges of “forgery of documents to obtain U.S. visas for orphans“. His arrest extended the investigation to many of the adoptions passed under his cooperation. In the past, however, the actress had stated that she was unrelated to the matter.

The words of the actress that not “would have never taken a child from the mother

The documentary wants to go all the way in the issue of stolen children unfairly by their families in Cambodia. When the scandal was discovered in 2004, the U.S. government and many other countries shut down adoptions from Cambodia. Already at the time, Angelina Jolie he said he knew nothing about the illegal trade. When she and her then husband Billy Bob Thornton they took full custody of Maddox the scandal had not yet exploded. The actress insisted on declaring herself a stranger to the facts. And at the time he also stated that he had “ensured that Maddox he did not have a natural mother alive in Cambodia, because he would never steal a child from his mother“. It is likely, therefore, that the actress, like many other couples who have relied on the indicted agency, was unrelated to the facts. The 2004 investigation, in fact, did not involve her with legal actions.

