Strategic Simulator Imagine Earth Released on Xbox

Serious Bros, an independent German studio, has announced the new release of its environmental strategy simulator Imagine Earth. The game is already available on Xbox Series and Xbox One.

In early Steam access, the space colony simulator Imagine Earth appeared back in 2014, and all this time the developers released updates almost monthly. The largest of them was timed to coincide with the release, which took place on May 25th.

In Imagine Earth, we can establish colonies in distant worlds, conduct research and organize trade, seek allies, and fight invaders. Moreover, all our actions affect the environment, and interstellar corporations do not stop at anything for the sake of profit.

The game receives mostly positive reviews on Steam, with an average Metacritic score of 79.