Street Fighter V Event Kicks off in Free Fire

Company Garena announced the launch of a collaboration between the Royal Rumble Free Fire and fighting game Street General the V Fighter. During the crossover event, players will be able to meet two iconic heroes of the universe: Chun-Li and Ryu.

Players participating in the event will be able to get the Chun-Li and Ryu suits, as well as learn Ryu’s special fighting technique: the Hadoken Spiritual Energy Strike. True, in Free Fire, the famous move will turn into an emotion.

In addition, players will be able to admire a special interface and background of the main menu, get unique skins in the style of Street Fighter for a grenade, frying pan, AWM sniper rifle, and other items

Free Fire is a free battle royale for mobile devices. It has a world record of 100 million concurrent players.

 

