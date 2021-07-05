Street Fighter V Event Kicks off in Free Fire

Company Garena announced the launch of a collaboration between the Royal Rumble Free Fire and fighting game Street General the V Fighter. During the crossover event, players will be able to meet two iconic heroes of the universe: Chun-Li and Ryu.

Players participating in the event will be able to get the Chun-Li and Ryu suits, as well as learn Ryu’s special fighting technique: the Hadoken Spiritual Energy Strike. True, in Free Fire, the famous move will turn into an emotion.