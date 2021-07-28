SULMONESE DESIGNER CINZIA CINOTTI DRESSES THE BEAUTY OF JENNIFER LOPEZ – ReteAbruzzo.com

The sulmonese designer Cinzia Cinotti dresses the bursting beauty of Jennifer Lopez. The American singer and actress has chosen, in fact, for her holidays in Italy two dresses signed “Lavi Couture”, one of the two lines of high fashion dresses designed by the sulmonese designer. Lopez, on holiday in Capri, in one of the exclusive boutiques of the island was conquered by the clothes that bear the signature of Cinzia Cinotti, the Abruzzo designer who, since she was a child, grew up in the clothing sector, in the family clothing store, founded by her parents. Then his creativity and training did the rest. From his hands and his creative vein were born, in fact, two lines of high fashion clothing, whose names referring to those of the two daughters: “Piccola Ludo” and “Lavi”, for women large and small. Her creations, which have also enchanted Jennifer Lopez, make the lightness and impalpability of the fabrics her characteristic element. An element that, together with the reference to Italian gardens and the romantic and delicate fantasies of a distant time have evidently conquered Lopez. Another great success for the sulmonese designer and entrepreneur, recently awarded by the mayor Annamaria Casini, “for having distinguished itself with inspiration and creativity in the field of fashion entrepreneurship by bringing the name of the city of Sulmona beyond regional and national borders”

Loading... Advertisements