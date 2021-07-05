Summit1g Streamer Breaks Record for Max Payne 3 on Hardcore

One of the most popular Twitch streamers, Summit1g, with 5.9 million free subscribers, has broken the world record for the fastest time to complete Max Payne 3 on hardcore difficulty.
The category that Summit1g has chosen allows players to skip cutscenes but does not allow for various bugs.
Summit1g completed the game in 90 minutes and 51 seconds, which is 7 seconds faster than the previous record in this category, set by speedrunner ThirstyHyena in May this year.
The record passage can be viewed below.