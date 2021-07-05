Summit1g Streamer Breaks Record for Max Payne 3 on Hardcore

One of the most popular Twitch streamers, Summit1g, with 5.9 million free subscribers, has broken the world record for the fastest time to complete Max Payne 3 on hardcore difficulty.

The category that Summit1g has chosen allows players to skip cutscenes but does not allow for various bugs.

Summit1g completed the game in 90 minutes and 51 seconds , which is 7 seconds faster than the previous record in this category, set by speedrunner ThirstyHyena in May this year.

The record passage can be viewed below.