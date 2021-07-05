Sunday Cinema: Kingdom Come Deliverance and Forza Horizon 4 Super Realism

The already well-known Digital Dreams channel continues to showcase what our games might look like if we could get hold of a powerful computer with a Ryzen 9 3900 graphics card.

The hosts decided to return to Kingdom Come Deliverance. This time, the emphasis is on making the shades more realistic and adding custom modifications to improve graphics, textures, and special effects. The assembly is uploaded to Nexus, and shades are available to subscribers on Patreon.

The second video is about Forza Horizon 4, and this time the improvements were limited to the use of the Beyond all Limits Raytracing RTX 3090 shade. It is also available on Patreon. In this case, the game itself is launched at the highest graphical settings.