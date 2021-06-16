Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Tekkens Kazuya joins the Fighter Wars

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was launched at the end of 2018 and yet the fighting game still manages to make a name for itself again. The best-selling fighting game in the world has not only won a ton of prizes, it also surprises its fans with new playable characters.

For example, another fighter was presented at this year’s E3 during Nintendo Direct, who will soon join the large squad of fighters.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Kazuya from Tekken enters the ring

It had been known for some time that there would be a collaboration between Nintendo and Bandai Namco that would revolve around the world-famous Tekken series, but we only found out during E3 2021. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate x Tekken is said to be a paid DLC that is to be released on an as yet unknown release date.

In the first trailer for the announcement, fans can already see one of the two fighters who will join the fighters in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”. This is none other than Kazuya Mishima, the son of Heihachi Mishima and grandson of Jinpachi Mishima. In the short video, we see Kazuya defeating one Smash Bros. fighter after another and throwing them into a volcano. So much for showing dominance.

But not only this fighter, who has been a playable character since the first Tekken and only missed a round in Tekken 3 , will be in the new DLC, but also his father Heihachi . Up to this point there are no moving pictures of the old man. Nintendo promises that other characters from the Tekken universe will appear in the expansion. Which figures are meant and to what extent they will appear, however, is also still unknown.