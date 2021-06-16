Games

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Tekkens Kazuya joins the Fighter Wars

Posted on
© Nintendo / Bandai Namco

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was launched at the end of 2018 and yet the fighting game still manages to make a name for itself again. The best-selling fighting game in the world has not only won a ton of prizes, it also surprises its fans with new playable characters.

For example, another fighter was presented at this year’s E3 during Nintendo Direct, who will soon join the large squad of fighters.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Kazuya from Tekken enters the ring

It had been known for some time that there would be a collaboration between Nintendo and Bandai Namco that would revolve around the world-famous Tekken series, but we only found out during E3 2021. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate x Tekken is said to be a paid DLC that is to be released on an as yet unknown release date.

In the first trailer for the announcement, fans can already see one of the two fighters who will join the fighters in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”. This is none other than Kazuya Mishima, the son of Heihachi Mishima and grandson of Jinpachi Mishima. In the short video, we see Kazuya defeating one Smash Bros. fighter after another and throwing them into a volcano. So much for showing dominance.

But not only this fighter, who has been a playable character since the first Tekken and only missed a round in Tekken 3 , will be in the new DLC, but also his father Heihachi . Up to this point there are no moving pictures of the old man. Nintendo promises that other characters from the Tekken universe will appear in the expansion. Which figures are meant and to what extent they will appear, however, is also still unknown.

© Nintendo / Bandai Namco.

Presentation in June: So when exactly we can expect the new DLC around Tekken is still in the stars as well as some details about the expansion . For this, producer Masahiro Sakurai announced that the new fighter will be examined in more detail on June 28, 2021 and that we will get a comprehensive presentation of his skills and special features at that time.

 

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

263
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
146
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
136
Celebrity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce the birth of their daughter
125
News

Shooting at a Rap Concert in Miami: 2 Dead and 25 Injured
100
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
88
Entertainment

Will Cardi B Have a Big Role at SummerSlam?
83
News

Rúben Dias Voted Best Player in the Premier League, Guardiola Best Coach
82
Entertainment

Fashion Haircuts Summer 2021: The ‘One Length Cut’ by Angelina Jolie
65
News

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Neymar Scorer and Decisive Assist With Brazil
62
Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown: Age, Private Life and Films of the Actress
To Top