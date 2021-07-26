superheroines conquer cinema

That the world has really changed, marvel certifies. Which has, in fact, replaced its superheroes with superheroines. In short, from now on the world is saved by women. Not only in everyday life – where it already happens. But also in the cinema. The production company of comic book superheroes, in fact, has unveiled the release list of films until 2023. And it shows how the Marvel universe is evolving. Becoming, in fact, more feminine. Because there are so many heroines who will be part of it. And they are played by great actresses such as Scarlett Johansson, Angelina Jolie or Natalie Portman. Whether they have returned to play the role of characters already known or wear new ones, never seen before on the big screen, these girls have one thing in common. They are all strong women, preparing to fight against enemies who threaten their worlds. And, we add, they are often directed by equally strong women who have conquered their world behind the camera.

Marvel’s movie releases

Through the video you see below, Disney and Marvel have let the world know when to keep themselves free for the release at the cinema of its next 10 films of the famous “phase 4”. Here they are

Black Widow: July 9, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: September 3, 2021

Eternals: November 5, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home: December 17, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: March 25, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder: May 6, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: July 8, 2022

The Marvels: November 11, 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3: 5 May 2023

To these is added another, Fantastic 4. The release date, however, has not yet been set. Unlike the other films, in fact, this is still a project on paper. Everything is missing: from the cast to the director!



Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow

But who are these superheroines? Let’s start from the first and most awaited: Black widow. The Black Widow, also known as Natasha Romanoff. The only woman in the Avengers’ testosterone club. Finally a film dedicated only to her. That was supposed to come out last year, but we know what caused the pandemic. In this film, directed by Australian director Cate Shortland, Scarlett Johansson’s Russian spy is on the run and decides to ask for help from her “family”: Yelena Belova and Melina Vostokoff. Two women trained like her as part of the Black Widow program. And interpreted by Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz. Together, they will find themselves at the center of a conspiracy linked to their past. This new film is expected to be released in French cinemas in July 2021.

Angelina Jolie is the mind of the Eternals

Although she claims to be “due” to return to acting because of Brad Pitt, we bet Angelina Jolie had a lot of fun shooting Eternals. If only because behind the camera there is another Oscar “of weight”: Chloé Zhao. Absolute debut in the cinema for this comic, which boasts a leading cast: in addition to Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington and Richard Madden. Our Angelina Jolie plays Thena, an intelligent warrior capable of manipulating cosmic energy and unbeatable in hand-to-hand combat.

He is the educated and intelligent member of the Eternals, an ancient branch of mankind genetically manipulated by the Celestials (a group of cosmic entities). Endowed with many powers such as superhuman strength, teleportation, reading and manipulation of the mind. They have lived hidden on Earth for years, but following the events of Avengers: Endgame, they are forced to face a common enemy: the Deviants.

Natalie Portman becomes the goddess Thor

After skipping a carousel ride in Thor: Ragnarok, Natalie Portman is ready more than ever to inculcate some common sense in the god of thunder. What? Taking his place. in Thor: Love and Thunder the Israeli actress is once again the scientist Jane Foster, human love of the divine Thor (Chris Hemsworth). But in this new adventure (which are still filming in Australia), Jane transforms into Mighty Thor, the female version of the God of Thunder, also known as Lady Thor. Although chris hemsworth is in the cast, Matt Damon and Russell Crowe, the Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi she has already said that she is the centre of everything. Did we doubt it?

Elizabeth Olsen after WandaVision

The first Marvel TV series was dedicated to her, WandaVision. But if you thought you got rid of Wanda Maximoff, you were wrong. Why Scarlet Witch, and her interpreter Elizabeth Olsen, are ready to steal the show from Benedict Cumberbatch (and it takes!) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Sequel to the first film on the sepereroe of time released six years ago. It seems that only thanks to Wanda, the former surgeon Stephen Strange has some chance to recover the Stone of time …

Brie Larson as Captain America once again

Last, but only in temporal order, is Captain Marvel. Also known as Carol Danvers, played by Brie Larson. The film dedicated to her in 2019 was a blockbuster. And so next year we’re going to see the world of this American aviation pilot open up to other superheroines. The Marvels, in fact, will also have as protagonists Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani in those of Kamala Khan, i.e. Ms. Marvel. The filming of the film has just begun and not much is known about the plot. But behind the camera there is, once again, a female director: Nia DaCosta.

