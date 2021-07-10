Surgeon Simulator 2 Coming to Xbox Series, Xbox One & Steam September 2

The developers from Bossa Studios have unveiled a new trailer for Surgeon Simulator 2, in which they announced that the game will be released on September 2 on Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Steam.

Surgeon Simulator 2 was originally released in August 2020 only on the Epic Games Store. All updates and innovations received since then will be available on new platforms.

Recall that players will have a story campaign with support for a co-op for four, online modes, challenges, an in-game level editor, and more.

The game supports Smart Delivery on Xbox, and 4K @ 60 FPS on Xbox Series.