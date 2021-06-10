SURPRISE ANASTASIA KVITKO IN CUTE LACE NEGLIGEE

The model of Russian origin born in Kaliningrad, Russia Anastasia Kivkto is also known as Anastasiya Kvitko shared a photo that is shown with a black negligee with lace.

A few months ago he decided to open his OnlyFans account where his popularity began to increase even more, despite the fact that he was already a celebrity on social networks.

This new snapshot that the beautiful Anastasia Kvitko decided to share with a double purpose was first to pamper her followers and second to show the promotion for Internet users to subscribe to her account.

Read also: Mia Khalifa shows off her flirty pajamas, it’s pink and eye-catching

In the image we see her showing off her enormous charms, thanks to them she was baptized as ” The Russian Kim Kardashian “, she is wearing a negligee that reveals this voluptuous part of her figure.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

Her OnlyFans account is 60% off, so it is likely that a large part of his 12.2 million followers have decided to subscribe to his account

Kvitko is in favor of wearing black garments when it comes to captivating her followers, even more, it seems that lace and transparencies, as well as leather strips, fascinate her and she associates it with mischief.