Tara Hanlon, Kim Kardashian’s lookalike arrested while smuggling 5 million in cash to Dubai: arrested

Tara Hanlon, the Kim Kardashian lookalike, was stopped and arrested at Heatrow Airport, London, while boarding a dubai-bound flight with 5 suitcases full of cash. To report the story is the Bbc: to frame it were the border officers who, unsuspected by the considerable amount of luggage that the woman was embarking for a stay of a few days, they made a check thus discovering that they were full not of clothes but each of £2 million bribes of money vacuum masses covered with coffee.

“She was stopped by a customs official who spoke to her. She said she was leaving for a girls trip and had brought 5 bags because she couldn’t decide what to wear. She was asked if she had cash and said: no, nobody. but his luggage contained large sums of money covered by coffee powder“, said British prosecutor Nathan Resiah. ” That was the beginning of a series of lies, and clearly the officer did not believe what you said. You made a very detailed statement after your arrest, although it was largely un true.”

Cornered by investigators, Tara admitted to having smuggled several million pounds out of the UK since July and August last year: after being fired from work in March 2020, she was contacted by a criminal organisation that paid her £3,000 for every smuggling trip to Dubai. At the head of the trades it turned out there was a woman called Michelle Clerk who asked her to join the company that was used to clean up the money from her hairdresser’s shop in Leeds and let him have it in Dubai, where he lives.

Tara Hanlon bragged about her trips in chats with friends: “3 big suitcases… with this salary and the next my debts go away“, he wrote. And again, she had sent a friend a video in which she counted how much money she had spent during a sumptuous holiday abroad. Until now, in fact, she had always gone well: now, however, she will have to serve a sentence of 2 years and 10 months imprisonment.