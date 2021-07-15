TC NEWS - Five teams say goodbye to the C: the Federal Council confirms the rejections of Covisoc

TMW/TuttoC.com Bad news for the teams already rejected by the Covisoc. According to what has been collected by our editorial staff, today’s Federal Council rejected all the applications for appeal against last Thursday’s rejections. Unless there are reversals (the next step is the Board of Guarantee at the Coni) they then greet the Serie C: Carpi, Sambenedettese, Novara, Paganese and Casertana. It will also greet professionalism Chievo Verona, excluded from Serie B.

Other news – Other news Loading... Advertisements

Legrottaglie: “Mignani silent leader, we must create …

Pescara, those summoned for the withdrawal: there is also Zappella

Avellino, challenge to Frosinone in a friendly at the beginning of August

TC NEWS – Five teams greet the C: the Council…

TOP NEWS HOURS 13 – Vibonese, renewal for Mahrous. Gubbio,…

Criscitiello: “Novara, Carpi, Samb, Paganese and Casertana…

The Almanac of the Day – News, negotiations and backstory…

Ds Fiorenzuola: “Grateful for the trust, I promise the maximum …

TOP NEWS 8 PM – Binda on rejections: “99% Chievo, Carpi…

TuttoC.com wants you! We are looking for new livers, six…

Other news Legrottaglie: “Mignani silent leader, it is necessary to create a context of serenity”

Carrarese, Rota: “I am indebted to the environment, you will see the best of me”

Pescara, those summoned for the withdrawal: there is also Zappella

Avellino, challenge to Frosinone in a friendly at the beginning of August

V.Francavilla, the return of Prezioso is approaching. Today the meeting

official Turris, Iglio arrives for the midfield: three-year contract

Turris, Iglio arrives for the midfield: three-year contract Pescara, not only Pompetti: Wieser can also arrive from Inter

official Campobasso, armored the door: Zamarion arrives

Campobasso, armored the door: Zamarion arrives Turris, competition at Imolese for Francesco Marcheggiani

Catania, Baldini: “Total harmony with the director Pellegrino”

Bari, the summoned for the pre-withdrawal: on July 18th the departure for Trentino

tc news Five teams greet the C: the Federal Council confirms the rejections of Covisoc

Five teams greet the C: the Federal Council confirms the rejections of Covisoc tc news Messina, you look at the Catanzaro house: survey for Curiale

Messina, you look at the Catanzaro house: survey for Curiale TOP NEWS HOURS 13 – Vibonese, renewal for Mahrous. Gubbio, here is Aurelio and Arena

Catania, possible renewal for striker Manuel Sarao

Mantua, Pedrini: “I didn’t think twice, big showcase for me”

official Carrarese, renewal until 2023 for Arensi Rota

Carrarese, renewal until 2023 for Arensi Rota Catanzaro, gatti returns for the defense from Reggiana

Triestina and Pescara on Guido Marilungo della Ternana

official Potenza, after Piana Bruzzo returns from Pontedera

Potenza, after Piana Bruzzo returns from Pontedera official Pontedera, here is Sposito and D’Antonio. Shoe at Vicenza

Pontedera, here is Sposito and D’Antonio. Shoe at Vicenza Di Natale: “Carrarese must be like Italy, men are needed”

tc news Pro Vercelli, duel with Lecco for Doudou Mangni

Pro Vercelli, duel with Lecco for Doudou Mangni Reggiana, the goal is Muroni: offered a two-year contract

Pro Vercelli, like Bianco del Bari: there is also the Lecco

TC – Vis Pesaro, goalkeeper Matteo Campani is coming

tc news Avellino, reinforcement for the defense: today the signing of Sbraga

Avellino, reinforcement for the defense: today the signing of Sbraga official Gubbio, double operation: here is Aurelio and Arena

Gubbio, double operation: here is Aurelio and Arena tc news Viterbo, interest in the former Lecco Matteo Marotta

Viterbo, interest in the former Lecco Matteo Marotta Taranto, for the midfield we evaluate the name of Francesco Salandria

V.Verona, Fresco: “In the eyes of the victory of Trieste, fantastic season”

Criscitiello: “Novara, Carpi, Samb, Paganese and Casertana close to exclusion”

official Juventus U23, Touré and Beruatto sold to Pisa

Juventus U23, Touré and Beruatto sold to Pisa Catanzaro, near the return of Stefano Scognamillo

Padua, sirens from B for Saber Hraiech: Ascoli likes it

Piacenza, in retirement aggregates Yusupha Bobb and Roberto Candido

The Messenger – Eyes on the market, today viterbese returns to the field

Eyes on the market, today viterbese returns to the field The Gazelle – Padua, the waltz of the tips: Soleri will go to Palermo

Padua, the waltz of the tips: Soleri will go to Palermo Corriere dell’Umbria – After Aurelio there is also Arena for the new Gubbio

After Aurelio there is also Arena for the new Gubbio official Vibonese, contract renewal for Amir Mahrous

Vibonese, contract renewal for Amir Mahrous The Morning – Avellino, also taken Daniele Mignanelli

Avellino, also taken Daniele Mignanelli The Press – Novara in Serie C, it is the day of judgment

Novara in Serie C, it is the day of judgment Corriere del Mezzogiorno – The five cornerstones of Bari

The five cornerstones of Bari Corriere dello Sport – Modena, unleashed Vaira: also taken Mosti

Modena, unleashed Vaira: also taken Mosti Gazzetta dello Sport – Palermo, Fella’s goals are close. Soleri already in Sicily

Palermo, Fella’s goals are close. Soleri already in Sicily Press The front pages of sports newspapers

The front pages of sports newspapers tc interview Pontedera, Caponi: “I gave priority to the Tuscan club”

Pontedera, Caponi: “I gave priority to the Tuscan club” Novara, chronicle of a death foretold. Carpi without Bonacini returns to Excellence. The great maneuvers for the repechage

The Almanac of the Day – News, negotiations and background of 14/07

Ds Fiorenzuola: “Grateful for the trust, I promise the maximum commitment”

Giana, on July 21st there will be the gathering. New technical staff for Brevi

Fermana, here is the list of those called up for the pre-season withdrawal

Ds Renate to TC: “Solid company, let’s start from an important block”

Virtus Entella, Vandeputte will not arrive: negative response to Vicenza

Palermo, Resignation of Piazza: Perricone new member of the Board of Directors

TC – Catanzaro, negotiation in the closing phase for Rolando

official Power, for the defense there is the former Pontedera Luca Piana

Power, for the defense there is the former Pontedera Luca Piana official Legnago, Matteo Calamai and Enrico Rossi arrive

Legnago, Matteo Calamai and Enrico Rossi arrive Pontedera, Magnaghi: “This must essere the season of my relaunch”

Piacenza, Scazzola: “Repeat performance 2nd part last season”