TC NEWS - Five teams say goodbye to the C: the Federal Council confirms the rejections of Covisoc

TMW/TuttoC.com
Bad news for the teams already rejected by the Covisoc. According to what has been collected by our editorial staff, today’s Federal Council rejected all the applications for appeal against last Thursday’s rejections. Unless there are reversals (the next step is the Board of Guarantee at the Coni) they then greet the Serie C: Carpi, Sambenedettese, Novara, Paganese and Casertana. It will also greet professionalism Chievo Verona, excluded from Serie B.
Other news – Other news
|15.07.2021 14:40
Legrottaglie: “Mignani silent leader, we must create …
|15.07.2021 14:20
Pescara, those summoned for the withdrawal: there is also Zappella
|15.07.2021 14:10
Avellino, challenge to Frosinone in a friendly at the beginning of August
|15.07.2021 13:15
TC NEWS – Five teams greet the C: the Council…
|15.07.2021 13:00
TOP NEWS HOURS 13 – Vibonese, renewal for Mahrous. Gubbio,…
|15.07.2021 10:40
Criscitiello: “Novara, Carpi, Samb, Paganese and Casertana…
|15.07.2021 00:00
The Almanac of the Day – News, negotiations and backstory…
|14.07.2021 23:45
Ds Fiorenzuola: “Grateful for the trust, I promise the maximum …
|14.07.2021 20:00
TOP NEWS 8 PM – Binda on rejections: “99% Chievo, Carpi…
|14.07.2021 18:30
TuttoC.com wants you! We are looking for new livers, six…
Other news
- 15.07.2021 14:40 – Legrottaglie: “Mignani silent leader, it is necessary to create a context of serenity”
- 15.07.2021 14:30 – Carrarese, Rota: “I am indebted to the environment, you will see the best of me”
- 15.07.2021 14:20 – Pescara, those summoned for the withdrawal: there is also Zappella
- 15.07.2021 14:10 – Avellino, challenge to Frosinone in a friendly at the beginning of August
- 15.07.2021 14:00 – V.Francavilla, the return of Prezioso is approaching. Today the meeting
- 15.07.2021 13:51 – officialTurris, Iglio arrives for the midfield: three-year contract
- 15.07.2021 13:50 – Pescara, not only Pompetti: Wieser can also arrive from Inter
- 15.07.2021 13:49 – officialCampobasso, armored the door: Zamarion arrives
- 15.07.2021 13:40 – Turris, competition at Imolese for Francesco Marcheggiani
- 15.07.2021 13:30 – Catania, Baldini: “Total harmony with the director Pellegrino”
- 15.07.2021 13:20 – Bari, the summoned for the pre-withdrawal: on July 18th the departure for Trentino
- 15.07.2021 13:15 – tc newsFive teams greet the C: the Federal Council confirms the rejections of Covisoc
- 15.07.2021 13:10 – tc newsMessina, you look at the Catanzaro house: survey for Curiale
- 15.07.2021 13:00 – TOP NEWS HOURS 13 – Vibonese, renewal for Mahrous. Gubbio, here is Aurelio and Arena
- 15.07.2021 12:50 – Catania, possible renewal for striker Manuel Sarao
- 15.07.2021 12:40 – Mantua, Pedrini: “I didn’t think twice, big showcase for me”
- 15.07.2021 12:35 – officialCarrarese, renewal until 2023 for Arensi Rota
- 15.07.2021 12:30 – Catanzaro, gatti returns for the defense from Reggiana
- 15.07.2021 12:20 – Triestina and Pescara on Guido Marilungo della Ternana
- 15.07.2021 12:19 – officialPotenza, after Piana Bruzzo returns from Pontedera
- 15.07.2021 12:15 – officialPontedera, here is Sposito and D’Antonio. Shoe at Vicenza
- 15.07.2021 12:10 – Di Natale: “Carrarese must be like Italy, men are needed”
- 15.07.2021 12:00 – tc newsPro Vercelli, duel with Lecco for Doudou Mangni
- 15.07.2021 11:50 – Reggiana, the goal is Muroni: offered a two-year contract
- 15.07.2021 11:40 – Pro Vercelli, like Bianco del Bari: there is also the Lecco
- 15.07.2021 11:30 – TC – Vis Pesaro, goalkeeper Matteo Campani is coming
- 15.07.2021 11:20 – tc newsAvellino, reinforcement for the defense: today the signing of Sbraga
- 15.07.2021 11:12 – officialGubbio, double operation: here is Aurelio and Arena
- 15.07.2021 11:10 – tc newsViterbo, interest in the former Lecco Matteo Marotta
- 15.07.2021 11:00 – Taranto, for the midfield we evaluate the name of Francesco Salandria
- 15.07.2021 10:50 – V.Verona, Fresco: “In the eyes of the victory of Trieste, fantastic season”
- 15.07.2021 10:40 – Criscitiello: “Novara, Carpi, Samb, Paganese and Casertana close to exclusion”
- 15.07.2021 10:36 – officialJuventus U23, Touré and Beruatto sold to Pisa
- 15.07.2021 10:30 – Catanzaro, near the return of Stefano Scognamillo
- 15.07.2021 10:20 – Padua, sirens from B for Saber Hraiech: Ascoli likes it
- 15.07.2021 10:10 – Piacenza, in retirement aggregates Yusupha Bobb and Roberto Candido
- 15.07.2021 10:00 – The Messenger – Eyes on the market, today viterbese returns to the field
- 15.07.2021 09:45 – The Gazelle – Padua, the waltz of the tips: Soleri will go to Palermo
- 15.07.2021 09:30 – Corriere dell’Umbria – After Aurelio there is also Arena for the new Gubbio
- 15.07.2021 09:24 – officialVibonese, contract renewal for Amir Mahrous
- 15.07.2021 09:15 – The Morning – Avellino, also taken Daniele Mignanelli
- 15.07.2021 09:00 – The Press – Novara in Serie C, it is the day of judgment
- 15.07.2021 08:45 – Corriere del Mezzogiorno – The five cornerstones of Bari
- 15.07.2021 08:30 – Corriere dello Sport – Modena, unleashed Vaira: also taken Mosti
- 15.07.2021 08:15 – Gazzetta dello Sport – Palermo, Fella’s goals are close. Soleri already in Sicily
- 15.07.2021 08:00 – Press The front pages of sports newspapers
- 15.07.2021 07:30 – tc interviewPontedera, Caponi: “I gave priority to the Tuscan club”
- 15.07.2021 00:00 – Novara, chronicle of a death foretold. Carpi without Bonacini returns to Excellence. The great maneuvers for the repechage
- 15.07.2021 00:00 – The Almanac of the Day – News, negotiations and background of 14/07
- 14.07.2021 23:45 – Ds Fiorenzuola: “Grateful for the trust, I promise the maximum commitment”
- 14.07.2021 23:30 – Giana, on July 21st there will be the gathering. New technical staff for Brevi
- 14.07.2021 23:15 – Fermana, here is the list of those called up for the pre-season withdrawal
- 14.07.2021 23:00 – Ds Renate to TC: “Solid company, let’s start from an important block”
- 14.07.2021 22:45 – Virtus Entella, Vandeputte will not arrive: negative response to Vicenza
- 14.07.2021 22:30 – Palermo, Resignation of Piazza: Perricone new member of the Board of Directors
- 14.07.2021 22:15 – TC – Catanzaro, negotiation in the closing phase for Rolando
- 14.07.2021 22:00 – officialPower, for the defense there is the former Pontedera Luca Piana
- 14.07.2021 21:50 – officialLegnago, Matteo Calamai and Enrico Rossi arrive
- 14.07.2021 21:40 – Pontedera, Magnaghi: “This must essere the season of my relaunch”
- 14.07.2021 21:30 – Piacenza, Scazzola: “Repeat performance 2nd part last season”