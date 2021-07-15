TC NEWS - Five teams say goodbye to the C: the Federal Council confirms the rejections of Covisoc

TMW/TuttoC.com

Bad news for the teams already rejected by the Covisoc. According to what has been collected by our editorial staff, today’s Federal Council rejected all the applications for appeal against last Thursday’s rejections. Unless there are reversals (the next step is the Board of Guarantee at the Coni) they then greet the Serie C: Carpi, Sambenedettese, Novara, Paganese and Casertana. It will also greet professionalism Chievo Verona, excluded from Serie B.