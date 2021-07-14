Games

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob, “Hey Arnold” and More Nickelodeon Heroes Clash in Battle

Nickelodeon has announced a fighting game with characters from its cartoons, which most closely resembles Super Smash Bros.  – the novelty received the self-explanatory name  Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Among the heroes were Michelangelo and Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Nigel Thornberry from The Wild Thornberry Family, Patrick, Sandy, and SpongeBob from SpongeBob, Helga from Hey Arnold, and many other famous animation personalities. 

The developers promise 20 levels based on channel projects, as well as a story campaign and online modes – local and online battles support up to 4 players. In addition, you can gradually unlock new moves for fighters. 

The game will be released this fall on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

