Text and translation of Don’t Go Yet by Camila Cabello from the new album Familia

It may seem late, given the proximity of the end of July, but Don’t Go Yet by Camila Cabello it fits perfectly into the hits of the summer with that refrain that manages to creep into the head without leaving respite.

Don’t Go Yet by Camila Cabello

Cojimar’s singer-songwriter is about to churn out a new album. Don’t Go Yet by Camila Cabello is in fact an anticipation of Familia, third studio experience after Camila (2018) and Romance (2019). At this turn the pop star proposes a song with Latin atmospheres, which from the title betrays that act that begins with courtship and leads to a relationship from which it is not possible to separate.

Don’t Go Yet it is the first excerpt from the new recording experience and, as can be seen from the video, it is the first key to reading what we will hear with the new release. Camila moves and dances in a convivial context, between tables and people with showy clothes, and if on the one hand we find the courteous outfit on the other we find the carefreeness of an eventful and radio song. Don’t Go Yet by Camila Cabello is produced by Ricky Reed and Mike Sabath, which together with the same pop star and Scott Harris they participated in the writing of the piece. On percussion, moreover, we find the acclaimed Cuban drummer Pedrito Martínez which among the many collaborations boasts names such as Bruce Springsteen and Elton John.

Familia, the new album

As the title of the album suggests, Familia it will be a liberating and intimate record. As the artist herself announced on social media a week ago, Don’t Go Yet and everything that will follow is inspired by two fundamental principles of its existence. Here are his statements:

“Don’t Go Yet is the first song from my new album Familia. This album was inspired by two things. Family and Food. Your blood family, but also the family you are looking for. That kind of familiarity that is created when you sit at a table for dinner, get drunk on wine, and dance with people in the living room. These are the moments that make me feel happy to live, those moments of collective joy, of true vulnerability, and of connection with other people. I hope you can appreciate it, and I hope this album can bring to life a lot of wine drunks and dance parties with you and your family.”

Don’t Go Yet by Camila Cabello it is available from today, Friday 30 July 2021, on all digital platforms and in radio rotation. An official date of the release of Familia it has not yet been announced.

text

[Intro]

Oh, my love, oh, yes, yes

I’m in love, yes [Verse 1]

I replayed this moment for months

Alone in my head, waitin’ for it to come

I wrote all your lines in the scripts in my mind, and

I hope that you follow it for once [Pre-Chorus]

I imagine myself in satin, the room was platinum and gold

I’d dance and catch your eye, you’ll be mesmerized, oh

We’d find a corner, then your hands in my hair

Finally we’re here, so, why

Are you sayin’ you got a flight, need an early night?

No, don’t go yet [Chorus]

Oh, yes, don’t go yet, don’t go yet

Oh, yes, don’t go yet, don’t go yet

Oh, yеah, don’t go yet, don’t go yet

What you leavin’ for, whеn my night is yours?

Just a little more, don’t go yet [Verse 2]

Baby, don’t go yet, ’cause I wore this dress for a lil’ drama

And I bet, I bet that you think that you know, but you don’t

Baby, come to mama

I get, I get what I want when I want

And I get it how I want to, want to

And I want you baby, gotta get you, baby [Pre-Chorus]

We’d find a corner, then your hands in my hair

Finally we’re here, so, why

Are you sayin’ you got a flight, need an early night?

No, don’t go yet [Chorus]

Oh, yes, don’t go yet, don’t go yet

Oh, yes, don’t go yet, don’t go yet (No, no)

Oh, yes, don’t go yet, don’t go yet

What you leavin’ for, when my night is yours?

” Just a ” little more, don’t go yet [Post-Chorus]

Dámelo Department

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la (Don’t Go Yet)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la, hey (Don’t go yet)

Hey! [Bridge]

(Oh-no-no, don’t leave yet)

(No te vayas, quédate) Dale

(Oh-no-no, don’t leave yet) Ahora voy yo

(No te vayas, quédate)

(Oh-no-no, don’t leave yet) Stay a little longer

(No te vayas, quédate) Know you really want to

(Oh-no-no, don’t leave yet) Stay a little longer

(No te vayas, quédate) Oh [Chorus]

Oh, yes, don’t go yet, don’t go yet (Oh)

Oh, yes, don’t go yet, don’t go yet

Oh, yes, don’t go yet, don’t go yet (Oh)

(Oh-no-no, don’t leave yet) What you leavin’ for, when my night is yours?

(No te vayas, quédate) ” Just a Little More “ [Outro]

(Oh, yes, don’t go yet, don’t go yet)

What you leavin’ for, when my night is yours? Yours, yours

What you leavin’ for, when my night is yours?

Just a little more, don’t go yet

translation