Text and translation of Up by Cardi B

“Up” text, a single by Cardi B. Listen to the song, read the translation and watch the official video.

“Up” is a song from Cardi B ‘ s second studio album. The piece, which comes after the successes of “Me Gusta”, “South of the Border” and “Please Me”, is accompanied by a very provocative clip, shot by Tanu Muino.

Up Text Cardi B

Lyrics

Up, up

Up (ayy), up (uh)

Up, look (this is fire)

Once upon a time, man, I heard that I was ugly

Came from a b*tch who n*gga want to fuck on me

I said my face bomb, *ss tight

Racks stack up Shaq height

Jewelry on me, flashlight

I been lit since last night

Hit him with that good-good

Make a n*gga act right

Broke boys don’t deserve no pussy (I know that’s right!)

Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga

Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these b*tches fucked

It’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga, man

Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you b*tches fucked (woo)

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (ayy)

Up, then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck (huh)

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (woo)

I could make the party hot, I could make your body rock

B*tches say they fuckin’ with me, chances are they probably not

If I had a d*ck, you’d probably lick it like a lollipop

Hoes speakin’ Cap-enese, hit ’em with karate chop

I’m forever poppin’ sh*t, pullin’ up and droppin’ sh*t

Gotta argue with him ’cause a n*gga love a toxic b*tch

N*ggas out here playin’, gotta make ’em understand

If ain’t no ring on my finger, you ain’t goin’ on my ‘Gram

I said my face bomb, *ss tight

Racks stack up Shaq height (yes)

Jewelry on me, flashlight (huh)

I been lit since last night (woo)

Hit him with that good-good

Make a n*gga act right (ah)

Broke boys don’t deserve no pussy (I know that’s right!)

Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga

Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these b*tches fucked (woo)

It’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga, man

Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you b*tches fucked

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (ayy)

Up, then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (ayy)

B*tches ain’t fuckin’ with me now and I can see why

Dirty-*ss, dusty-*ss b*tch, you got pink eye

B*tches want smoke until I bring it to they doorstep

Tell that b*tch, “Back, back,” breath smell like horse s*x (ha)

Put it on him now, he will never be the same (he won’t)

Tatt’ed on my *ss ’cause I really like the pain (ah)

He nutted on my butt, I said, “I’m glad that you came”

If that n*gga had a twin, I would let ’em run a train, woo (skrrt)

Big bag bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga

Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these b*tches fucked (woo)

It’s big bags bussin’ out the Bentley Bentayga, man

Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you b*tches fucked (ooh)

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh (woo)

Up, then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck (woo)

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck, huh

Look, gotta play it safe, huh

No face, no case (hahaha)

Up Cardi B Translation

Up on

Su (ayy), su (uh)

Up, look (this is fire)

At one time, man, I felt I was ugly

I came from a str*nza, that his man wanted to sc*parmi

My face is a bomb, my c*lo tight

The money brims are as high as Shaq

Jewelry on me, lights

I’m enlightened since last night

I impress with top-notch stuff

I do behave well

Poor kids don’t deserve any f*ga (that’s right!)

I have a bag full ofmoney on the Bentley Bentayga

Friend, Balenciaga Bardi and f*tto all of you (woo)

There are big bundles of money on the Bentley Bentayga, man

Birkin and Bardi bag, f*tto all of you (woo)

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, and it’s stuck

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, and it’s jammed, eh (ayy)

Up, then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck (eh)

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, it’s stuck, eh (woo)

I can make the party warm, I can make your body move

The str*nze say they take me for the c*lo, but that’s probably not the case

If you had a c*zzo, you’d probably stick it like a lock

The str*nze speak the bugardese, I hit them with a karate move

I always do str*nzate

I always have to argue with him because he loves a toxic str*nza

The guys always want to joke, I have to make him understand

That if I don’t have a ring on my finger, you won’t go to my Instagram

My face is a bomb, my c*lo tight

The money brims are as high as Shaq

Jewelry on me, lights

I’m enlightened since last night

Hit it with top-notch merchandise

I do behave well

Poor kids don’t deserve any f*ga (that’s right!)

I have a bag full of money on the Bentley Bentayga

Friend, Balenciaga Bardi, f*tto all of you

There are big bundles of money on the Bentley Bentayga, man

Birkin and Bardi bag, f*tto all of you (woo)

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, and it’s stuck

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, and it’s jammed, eh (ayy)

Up, then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck (eh)

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, it’s stuck, eh (woo)

The str*nze don’t bother me and now I can understand why

C*the dirt, you have the pink eye

The str*nze want the smoke until I bring it to their home

I told that str*nza that the breath smells like a horse (ha)

I put it on him now, it will not be the same again (no)

Tattooed on the muo c*lo because I like the pain (ah)

He went crazy on my c*lo, I say “I’m glad you came”

If that guy had a twin, I’d let him run like a train, woo (skrrt)

I have a bag full of money on the Bentley Bentayga

Friend, Balenciaga Bardi, f*tto all of you

There are bags full of money on the Bentley Bentayga, man

Birkin and Bardi bag, f*tto all of you (woo)

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, and it’s stuck

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, and it’s jammed, eh (ayy)

Up, then it’s up, if it’s up, then it’s stuck (eh)

If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, it’s stuck, eh (woo)

Listen, you have to feel comfortable, eh

No face, no chance (hahaha)

Up video

Up audio Cardi B