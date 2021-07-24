“That damn woman treated my staff ruthlessly,” the palace revelation

“The way that damn woman treated my staff was ruthless,” with these words the Prince William he would have talked about Meghan Markle after accusations of bullying by the realte family of the former American actress. To report the accusation is the expert of the Royal Family Robert Lacey, in an explosive book entitled “Battle of brothers”. In the writing the author describes the evolution of the relationship between the two brothers William and Harry, a bond that cooled after the marriage of the Dukes of Sussex in May 2018.

Insights

First the removal of Harry and Meghan to America, where they now live far from the royal palace in a California mansion, then the accusations of racism against the Royal family, launched directly from the American television studios. The conflict between the “two bitterly divided sons does not seem destined to end soon,” writes Lacey.

Harry in London without little Archie: Desperate Queen Elizabeth speaks through Zoom

Royal staff humiliated by Duchess of Sussex

Lacey states that “Meghan was fundamentally hostile towards the royal system” and hence the mistreatment of the palace staff. According to the author, the staff members would have felt “humiliated” by the Duchess of Sussex. A courtier in the palace would have said: “I overheard a conversation between Harry and one of his best helpers. Harry was screaming on the phone.”

Harry and Meghan, how many lies? «Charles continued to keep them, for Archie refused a title just for the name»

Loading... Advertisements

“According to one of my sources, it was pointed out to him that everyone has a difficult sister-in-law,” reads the book, reported by the Daily Mail. “William’s response was to nod his head in a sign of wise acceptance. Then suddenly burst into anger. “But look how that damn woman treated my staff: ruthless,” William would have said. “Meghan can be a 500 percent nightmare,” some of Harry’s close friends would also admit. «The endless PR. She is like that… American!”.

William slammed Meghan when he was told everyone has difficult sister-in-laws, Royal expert ROBERT LACEY reveals https://t.co/Xnr69OirrB — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 26, 2021

Harry and Charles, new poisons at Court. “Real funds paid until summer 2020”

Lacey claims that William was “furious”, for the treatment of his staff. The climax of the story would be reached when Jason Knauf, who worked in communications for both the Cambridges and The Sussexes, sent an official email in October 2018 stating that Meghan had mistreated staff.