“That’s why I left directing”

«I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that for some time does not allow me to directing films». Angelina Jolie it doesn’t turn around too much: it doesn’t get behind the camera of the 2016, the same year in which he presented divorce application by the now ex-husband, Brad Pitt: “I need to do shorter jobs and stay more at home, “explains the actress to Entertainment Weekly. “This is the truth».

Names, of course, does not make it, but the connection between the two events is evident: the announcement of the separation between Angelina and the historic companion – a legal battle which continues today – coincides precisely with the shooting period of “First they killed my father”, the fourth and last film as a director signed by the American star, after «By The Sea» (2015), «Unbroken» (2014) and «In the land of blood and honey« (2011).

In the meantime, however, she continued to star in different films, Last “Those Who Wish Me Dead”, a film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Michael Koryta, due out in May. “My character, Hannah, does not have a maternal personality. So the director had to correct the my behavior because I could not treat a child badly, it is not in the my nature», he revealed. “In the end, however, I did it».

On the other hand, that Angelina has a maternal side definitely stand out is nothing new: «I have always wanted a large family and being a mother, but I imagined it a bit ‘to the Jane Goodall traveling, in the jungle. I didn’t feel like a traditional mom” he revealed to us two weeks ago from his villa in California in which she lives with her six children, Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14) and the twins Vivienne and Knox (12).

a close-knit group, which spent under the same roof as well the lockdown for the coronavirus: “In a way it made us all feel very human together».

