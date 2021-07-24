the album, Camila Cabello and sexuality

He has just turned 22. And it has already entered history. Why what he did Shawn Mendes only three other men did it. But none of them when they were so young. the Billboard, the body that certifies the ranking of the best-selling singles and albums in the United States, has decreed that the Canadian singer is the most loved.

Wonder directly in first place

With his fourth studio album, Wonder, Shawn Mendes debuted directly at the top of the best-selling albums chart. “At 22 years, four months and two weeks, Mendes is the fourth youngest male artist in history to have had four albums at number one on the Billboard 200, and is the youngest male artist topped the charts with four regular studio albums,” they write from the body. Where by “regular” they mean a long record with new songs.

Only Britney Spears better than him

Shawn Mendes has beaten, thus, stars of the caliber of Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber. They too are able to bring from a very young age (16 years she, 18 him) 4 albums in first place. But if you also count the remixes, the live or the soundtracks (as in the case of Hannah Montana). The only one who failed to beat is Britney Spears. She, unique and inimitable, had just turned 22 when her fourth album reached the top of the charts.

Love with Camila Cabello

Beyond records, Shawn Mendes is increasingly a star. Thanks to his music, of course. But also of the girlfriend Camila Cabello. Another teen pop singer with millions of fans, with whom she mixes work and private. As evidenced by the couple’s Christmas song, which we told you about here. The ranks of worshippers have thus mixed up. Leading the couple, who have been together for about a year, to become a potentate. In the wake, for example, of what they already are and are doing Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Shawn Mendes’ frustration: I’m not gay

With a past as a model, Shawn Mendes is used to being in the spotlight. But he soon discovered how it is also very difficult. He talked about it a bit in the documentary In Wonder, recently arrived streaming on Netflix. He made this clear in these days of wonder promotion. Touching a delicate key, which does not concern only him. That is the recurring rumor for years that he is gay, that he does not want to say it for fear of losing fans and that his relationship with Camila Cabello is just a cover.

“It was so frustrating for me because there were some people in my life that I was very very close to, who were gay and hadn’t come out,” Mendes said during the podcast of Dax Shepard, Armchair Expert. “And I felt real anger for those people. It’s such a complicated thing. You’d like to say, “I’m not gay, but it would be fine if you were gay, but there’s nothing wrong with being gay. But I’m not.” You never really know how to respond to the situation.”

“Everyone tells me that I have been gay since I was 15 years old. They are not and I wondered: What do they mean?”, continues the singer-songwriter. Who, he says, asked himself questions, but these situations made his adolescence hell. “I even asked myself the question of how I sat down. Because I cross my legs, in a pose, in a feminine style. I suffered so much».

The vulnerable side

Then came Camila. And so many things have changed for Shawn Mendes. Who, she claims, has been helped by her to accept that she see the vulnerable being as a human trait and not a feminine one. “Males also need to be vulnerable. We need to cry. I am lucky to have a relationship with a woman who advises me in this sense».

Friend ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED