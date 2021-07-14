Games

The Amazing American Circus Card Battler Now out September 16

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Polish publisher Klabater has announced a new release date for its turn-based card strategy The Amazing American Circus. The game launches on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on September 16.

This is the second postponement of the release date, it was originally scheduled for May 20. As the publisher explains, extensive closed testing took place in May, and then thousands of players were able to try out the demo on Steam. And in June, the developers had a lot of feedback and materials.

Loading...
Advertisements

Most of the changes made as a result of feedback have already been implemented in the game. But this whole process will take additional time, so the game will not be released on August 12th. In addition, the postponement of the release will allow the project to be shown at Gamescom in Cologne and PAX West in Seattle.

The creators of The Amazing American Circus have timed two new trailers to coincide with the new release delay. The first shows snippets of the updated gameplay, and the second shows an introductory video of the game.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

418
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
322
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
317
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
304
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
288
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
280
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
261
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
249
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
224
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
206
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top