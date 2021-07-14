The Amazing American Circus Card Battler Now out September 16

Polish publisher Klabater has announced a new release date for its turn-based card strategy The Amazing American Circus. The game launches on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on September 16.

This is the second postponement of the release date, it was originally scheduled for May 20. As the publisher explains, extensive closed testing took place in May, and then thousands of players were able to try out the demo on Steam. And in June, the developers had a lot of feedback and materials.

Most of the changes made as a result of feedback have already been implemented in the game. But this whole process will take additional time, so the game will not be released on August 12th. In addition, the postponement of the release will allow the project to be shown at Gamescom in Cologne and PAX West in Seattle.

The creators of The Amazing American Circus have timed two new trailers to coincide with the new release delay. The first shows snippets of the updated gameplay, and the second shows an introductory video of the game.