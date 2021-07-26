the animated video of the remix of Save Your Tears has been released

In the past few hours it has been released on all streaming platforms “ ” Save Your Tears ” (Remix)” of The Weeknd Feat. Ariana Grande . The song was accompanied by the animated video directed by Jack Brown for the production of Blinkink .

It’s not the first time The Weeknd and Ariana Grande have collaborated together. In the past the two artists had already worked on “ ” Love Me Harder ” and “Off the table” , both hit singles. The original version of “Save Your Tears” is one of the most famous songs of “ After Hours ” of 2020, platinum in Italy and still today in the Top 20 of the FIMI Ranking. The famous song has reached over a billion streams and has a stable place in the top 5 of the most transmitted pieces on the radio in our country (moreover, for several months it has been in the top 50 of Spotify Italy).

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, the numbers of success

The Weeknd recently won the 2021 “Most Streamed R&B Artist” with “After Hours“, still today the R&B album with the most streams from the day of its release at the beginning of last year. Among the upcoming events scheduled, health emergency permitting (THE SPECIAL – UPDATES – THE MAP), also the two Italian dates of the “After Hours Tour” in Milan between late October and early November 2022.

Ariana Grande made the top three on the Billboard Hot 100 with songs “7 Rings”, “Break Up You’re your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” and “Thank U, Next”, becoming the first artist ever to conquer this primacy. Before her, only the The Beatles.

As already mentioned it is not the first time that The Weeknd and Ariana Grande meet to collaborate together and given the numbers and views obtained up to this point it is not surprising that the duo is constantly looking for new features.

Recall that “Save Your Tears (Remix)” is available from today on all major streaming platforms.