The Authors of King of Fighters 15 Named the Supported Consoles

Studio SNK recently announced the postponement of the release of its fighting game King of Fighters 15 to early 2022. And now I took another step towards the release: I named the exact list of supported platforms.

King of Fighters 15 will be released on PC and will be sold on the Windows stores, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Owners of PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series will also get acquainted with the fighting game. But Xbox One and Nintendo Switch are not on the lists.

The new part of the famous series promises an impressive roster of fighters, and the most outstanding of them have already been dedicated to personal trainers. This is the first game in The King of Fighters series to use Unreal Engine 4. Thanks to this, we are promised an updated look and a lot of spectacular special effects.

