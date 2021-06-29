The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth PC Game Download Full Version

The Binding of Isaac is a roguelike shooter in which we go through randomly generated dungeons. Its structure resembles the locations that appear in The Legend of Zelda. In turn, the control used here is based on well-known production solutions such as Robotron or Smash TV.

The Binding of Isaac free download.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Plot

The plot of the game is based on a biblical story about Abraham and the test of faith that God gave him when he ordered him to sacrifice his son Isaac. In The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, players take on the role of a little boy and hide from danger in the basement of the house, which turns out to be a nightmare maze inhabited by demons and creatures from the worst nightmares.

The Binding of Isaac: Mechanical Rebirth

The basic game model has not changed compared to the original version of The Binding of Isaac. Players move through a randomly generated chamber maze, together forming a level that ended with a boss fight. During exploration, we come across a variety of items that affect the hero’s stats. Individual levels can also contain shops, rooms with hidden treasures, and other secret locations, the discovery of which requires multiple IPs. pass them. Items used to interact with the environment also play an important role in The Binding of Isaac. The bombs will explode obstacles or enemies that stand in our way, while using the keys we will open numerous chests and doors to safety cameras. Over time, we will also unlock additional characters, which will differ in strength and bonuses available when starting a new game with them.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth contains everything we could find in two DLC sets for The Binding of Isaac, as well as content that was not in the original due to technological limitations. Also new is the local cooperation mode, allowing you to explore the maze with a friend together.

Loading... Advertisements

Download The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth for free!

The Binding of Isaac Download for PC.

Download Now

Title: The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

Genre: Action / Roguelike

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows XP, Vista, 7

Processor : 2.5 GHz

Memory : 1GB RAM

Hard Drive: 50 MB of free space

Graphics card: DirectX 9.0c compatible graphics

DirectX version : 9.0c

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Recommended Requirements :

Operating system: Windows 8/7 / Vista / XP

Processor : 2.4 GHz Quad-Core 2.0 (or higher)

Memory : 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: Intel HD Graphics 4000 and above, ATI Radeon HD -Series 4650 and above, Nvidia GeForce 2xx-Series and above

Hard Drive : 449 MB free space

Sound card: Yes

How to download The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth: